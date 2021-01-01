https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3040978Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage fashion quote template psd with dog illustration flyer, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMorePremiumID : 3040978View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDPSD 2622 x 3372 px | 300 dpi | 70.29 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontVintage fashion quote template psd with dog illustration flyer, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMore