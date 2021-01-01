rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3041191
Vintage border frame on beige background, remixed from artworks by Moriz Jung
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage border frame on beige background, remixed from artworks by Moriz Jung

More
FreePersonal and Business use
ID : 
3041191

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage border frame on beige background, remixed from artworks by Moriz Jung

More