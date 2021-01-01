https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3042189Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMagazine cover psd mockup with vintage illustration, remixed from artworks from Édouard ManetMorePremiumID : 3042189View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 111.24 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Magazine cover psd mockup with vintage illustration, remixed from artworks from Édouard ManetMore