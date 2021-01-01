https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3042563Edit RemixSaveSaveCustom TextBlue celebration background psd with champagne glasses in vintage styleMorePremiumID : 3042563View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpi | 130.71 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Blue celebration background psd with champagne glasses in vintage styleMore