https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3043065Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFloral pattern background psd illustration, remixed from public domain artworksMorePremiumID : 3043065View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 151.35 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Floral pattern background psd illustration, remixed from public domain artworksMore