https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3043168Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSeagull (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3043168View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 969 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2825 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4964 x 4007 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4964 x 4007 px | 300 dpi | 113.86 MBFree DownloadSeagull (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More