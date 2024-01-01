rawpixel
Portrait of Jean Jaurès (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3043180

View CC0 License

