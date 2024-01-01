rawpixel
Portrait of an unknown woman (ca. 1891–1941) print in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3043189

View CC0 License

Portrait of an unknown woman (ca. 1891–1941) print in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

