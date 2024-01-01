rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3043680
Sheet of Studies (ca. 1470&ndash;1480) drawing in high resolution by Leonardo da Vinci. Original from The National Gallery…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sheet of Studies (ca. 1470–1480) drawing in high resolution by Leonardo da Vinci. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3043680

View CC0 License

Sheet of Studies (ca. 1470–1480) drawing in high resolution by Leonardo da Vinci. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More