https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3043690
Caricature of a Man with Bushy Hair (ca. 1495) drawing in high resolution by Leonardo da Vinci. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Caricature of a Man with Bushy Hair (ca. 1495) drawing in high resolution by Leonardo da Vinci. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3043690

View CC0 License

Caricature of a Man with Bushy Hair (ca. 1495) drawing in high resolution by Leonardo da Vinci. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

