https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3043692Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Head of the Virgin in Three-Quarter View Facing Right (ca. 1510–1513) drawing in high resolution by Leonardo da Vinci. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3043692View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 921 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2688 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2739 x 3567 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2739 x 3567 px | 300 dpi | 55.94 MBFree DownloadThe Head of the Virgin in Three-Quarter View Facing Right (ca. 1510–1513) drawing in high resolution by Leonardo da Vinci. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More