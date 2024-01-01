rawpixel
The Head of the Virgin in Three-Quarter View Facing Right (ca. 1510–1513) drawing in high resolution by Leonardo da Vinci. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3043692

View CC0 License

