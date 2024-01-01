https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3043702Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGinevra de' Benci (ca.1474–1478) painting in high resolution by Leonardo da Vinci. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3043702View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1163 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3393 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3971 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3971 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 93.11 MBFree DownloadGinevra de' Benci (ca.1474–1478) painting in high resolution by Leonardo da Vinci. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More