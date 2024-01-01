rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3043802
Butterfly, Caterpillar, Moth, Insects, and Currants (1650–1655) painting in high resolution by Jan van Kessel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3043802

View CC0 License

