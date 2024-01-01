https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3043805Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextInsects, Butterflies, and a Grasshopper during 17th century painting in high resolution by Jan van Kessel. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3043805View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 570 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1664 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3768 x 1791 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3768 x 1791 px | 300 dpi | 38.65 MBFree DownloadInsects, Butterflies, and a Grasshopper during 17th century painting in high resolution by Jan van Kessel. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More