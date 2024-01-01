rawpixel
Water (1660–1670) painting in high resolution by Jan van Kessel. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3043808

View CC0 License

