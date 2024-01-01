https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3043808Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWater (1660–1670) painting in high resolution by Jan van Kessel. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3043808View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 809 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1974 x 1331 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1974 x 1331 px | 300 dpi | 15.07 MBFree DownloadWater (1660–1670) painting in high resolution by Jan van Kessel. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More