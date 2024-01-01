rawpixel
Fruit and Vegetable Market with a Young Fruit Seller (1650–1660) painting in high resolution by Jan van Kessel. Original from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3043811

View CC0 License

