rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3043873
Portrait of Ferdinand Foch (ca. 1891&ndash;1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Portrait of Ferdinand Foch (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3043873

View CC0 License

Portrait of Ferdinand Foch (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More