https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Flower bud (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3043951

View CC0 License

