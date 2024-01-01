https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3043958Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHead of a lamb (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3043958View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1088 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3308 x 2999 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3308 x 2999 px | 300 dpi | 56.81 MBFree DownloadHead of a lamb (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More