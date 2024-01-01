https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3044319Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArt Students and Copyists in the Louvre Gallery, Paris (1864) by Winslow Homer. Original from Cleveland Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3044319View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 789 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2301 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4789 x 3149 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4789 x 3149 px | 300 dpi | 86.33 MBFree DownloadArt Students and Copyists in the Louvre Gallery, Paris (1864) by Winslow Homer. Original from Cleveland Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More