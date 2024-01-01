rawpixel
Peace Dove (ca. 1891&ndash;1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced…
Peace Dove (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3044486

View CC0 License

