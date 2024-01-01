https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3044750Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Herring Net (1885) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3044750View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 738 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1846 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 1846 px | 300 dpi | 31.72 MBFree DownloadThe Herring Net (1885) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More