https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3044799Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThree Horses (ca. 1925–1930) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3044799View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3000 x 4200 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3000 x 4200 px | 300 dpi | 72.14 MBFree DownloadThree Horses (ca. 1925–1930) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More