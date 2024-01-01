rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3044812
Flower vase (ca. 1891&ndash;1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Flower vase (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3044812

View CC0 License

Flower vase (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More