https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3044860Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHorse psd vintage drawing, remixed from artworks from Leo GestelMorePremiumID : 3044860View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3610 x 2406 px | 300 dpi | 103.94 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3610 x 2406 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Horse psd vintage drawing, remixed from artworks from Leo GestelMore