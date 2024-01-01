rawpixel
Man and horse (1900&ndash;1910) by Ohara Koson. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3045303

View CC0 License

