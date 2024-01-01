rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3045306
Nuthatcher atop Persimmons (ca. 1910) by Ohara Koson. Original from The Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Nuthatcher atop Persimmons (ca. 1910) by Ohara Koson. Original from The Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3045306

View CC0 License

Nuthatcher atop Persimmons (ca. 1910) by Ohara Koson. Original from The Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More