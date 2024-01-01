rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3045314
Picture of the Imperial Army Landing from the Rear and Capturing Port Arthur (1904) by Ohara Koson. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3045314

View CC0 License

