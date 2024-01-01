rawpixel
A Bear Walking (ca. 1482–1485) drawing in high resolution by Leonardo da Vinci. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3045356

View CC0 License

