https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3045619Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman's head (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3045619View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4281 x 5352 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4281 x 5352 px | 300 dpi | 131.14 MBFree DownloadWoman's head (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More