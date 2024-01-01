rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3045645
Portrait of General Joseph Jacques C&eacute;saire Joffre (ca. 1891&ndash;1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Portrait of General Joseph Jacques Césaire Joffre (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3045645

View CC0 License

Portrait of General Joseph Jacques Césaire Joffre (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More