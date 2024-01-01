https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3045659Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCongratulations on the birth of Juliana Bellaar Spruyt (1935) painting in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3045659View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 915 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1651 x 2165 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1651 x 2165 px | 300 dpi | 20.49 MBFree DownloadCongratulations on the birth of Juliana Bellaar Spruyt (1935) painting in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More