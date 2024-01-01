rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3045694
Woman's head and face (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Woman's head and face (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3045694

View CC0 License

