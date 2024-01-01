https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3045740Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOntwerp voor boekband van De Kleine Rudolf door Aart van der Leeuw (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3045740View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3749 x 5249 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3749 x 5249 px | 300 dpi | 112.64 MBFree DownloadOntwerp voor boekband van De Kleine Rudolf door Aart van der Leeuw (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More