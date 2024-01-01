rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3045764
Flying pigeon (ca. 1891&ndash;1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Flying pigeon (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3045764

View CC0 License

Flying pigeon (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More