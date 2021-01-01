https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3045912Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold paper frame psd antique art print, remixed from artwork by Louis-Marin BonnetMorePremiumID : 3045912View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2000 x 2461 px | 300 dpi | 64.56 MBSmall JPEG 975 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 2461 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Gold paper frame psd antique art print, remixed from artwork by Louis-Marin BonnetMore