https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3045978Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower basket vector vintage drawing, remixed from artworks from Leo GestelMorePremiumID : 3045978View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 3.69 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1100 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3209 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Flower basket vector vintage drawing, remixed from artworks from Leo GestelMore