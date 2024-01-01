rawpixel
Tughra: Shah Muhammad bin Ibrahim Khan, al-muzaffar daima (ca. 1648–1687) during Ottoman period, reign of Sultan Mehmed IV. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3046668

View CC0 License

