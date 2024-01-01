https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3047091Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRight and Left (1909) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3047091View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 693 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2023 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2367 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2367 px | 300 dpi | 55.5 MBFree DownloadRight and Left (1909) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More