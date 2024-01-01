rawpixel
Right and Left (1909) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3047091

View CC0 License

