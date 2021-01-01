https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3047416Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOttoman decorative pattern psd luxury floral background, remixed from original artwork by Sultan Süleiman the MagnificentMorePremiumID : 3047416View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 156.71 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Ottoman decorative pattern psd luxury floral background, remixed from original artwork by Sultan Süleiman the MagnificentMore