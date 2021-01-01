rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3047554
Vintage wreath laurel vector illustration, remixed from artworks by Leonardo da Vinci
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage wreath laurel vector illustration, remixed from artworks by Leonardo da Vinci

More
Premium
ID : 
3047554

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage wreath laurel vector illustration, remixed from artworks by Leonardo da Vinci

More