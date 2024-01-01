https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3048203Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWest Point, Prout's Neck (1900) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3048203View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 742 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2165 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9935 x 6145 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9935 x 6145 px | 300 dpi | 349.37 MBFree DownloadWest Point, Prout's Neck (1900) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More