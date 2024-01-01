rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3048203
West Point, Prout's Neck (1900) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

West Point, Prout's Neck (1900) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3048203

View CC0 License

West Point, Prout's Neck (1900) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More