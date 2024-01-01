https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3049242Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBreezing Up, A Fair Wind (ca. 1873–1876) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3049242View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 754 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2199 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2573 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2573 px | 300 dpi | 60.33 MBFree DownloadBreezing Up, A Fair Wind (ca. 1873–1876) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More