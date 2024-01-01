rawpixel
Eagle Head, Manchester, Massachusetts (High Tide) (1870) by Winslow Homer. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
View CC0 License

