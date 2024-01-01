https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3049829Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIn the Garden (1874) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3049829View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 819 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2388 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4013 x 2738 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4013 x 2738 px | 300 dpi | 31.46 MBFree DownloadIn the Garden (1874) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More