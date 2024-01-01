https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3049929Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNortheaster (1895) by Winslow Homer. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3049929View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 819 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2388 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3746 x 2556 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3746 x 2556 px | 300 dpi | 54.82 MBFree DownloadNortheaster (1895) by Winslow Homer. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More