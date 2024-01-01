https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3049934Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSnap the Whip (1872) by Winslow Homer. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3049934View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 715 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2087 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3700 x 2206 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3700 x 2206 px | 300 dpi | 46.73 MBFree DownloadSnap the Whip (1872) by Winslow Homer. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More