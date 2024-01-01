https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3049983Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOld Mill, The Morning Bell (1871) by Winslow Homer. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3049983View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 752 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1880 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 1880 px | 300 dpi | 32.3 MBFree DownloadOld Mill, The Morning Bell (1871) by Winslow Homer. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More