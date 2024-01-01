rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3051190
The Milk Maid (1878) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Milk Maid (1878) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3051190

View CC0 License

The Milk Maid (1878) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More