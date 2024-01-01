rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3052493
Stowing Sail (1903) by Winslow Homer. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3052493

View CC0 License

